Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.30% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $116,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,540,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 346,853 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Maryland Foundation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 178,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.