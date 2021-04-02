Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $110,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,560,000. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,223,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,053,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

