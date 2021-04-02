Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 278.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of Invesco worth $112,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Invesco by 68.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 550,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 223,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.75 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

