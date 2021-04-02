Morgan Stanley Sells 138,566 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Yandex worth $109,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,167 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.