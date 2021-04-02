Morgan Stanley Sells 738,679 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 738,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Vodafone Group worth $110,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.73 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

