Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $73.55 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $73.55 million and $6.52 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 752.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

