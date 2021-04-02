Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00005296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $149.18 million and $2.10 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 810.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars.

