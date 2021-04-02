Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Up 0.2%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50.60 ($0.66). Approximately 311,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 254,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a market cap of £67.06 million and a PE ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.87.

In other Morses Club news, insider Graeme Campbell bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77). Also, insider Paul Smith sold 115,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77), for a total value of £67,891.89 ($88,701.19).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

