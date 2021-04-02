Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Motorola Solutions worth $45,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,747,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,182,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.