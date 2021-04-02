Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 185,657 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $27.90. 154,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

