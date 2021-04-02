MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 82.5% Higher Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $201.53 million and approximately $808.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,177.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,920,599 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.