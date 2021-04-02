MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Invests $6.97 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned about 0.22% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

