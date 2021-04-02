MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Black Diamond Therapeutics comprises about 0.2% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned 0.12% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $101,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013 over the last 90 days.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX opened at $25.47 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

