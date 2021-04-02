MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Purchases New Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 364,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. AVROBIO makes up 0.9% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 1.00% of AVROBIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AVROBIO by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

