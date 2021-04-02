MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Takes Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,377,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,849,000. Oncorus makes up about 13.2% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned 10.51% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONCR. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $10,595,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

ONCR opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. Oncorus, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCR shares. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

