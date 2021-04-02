mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $189,421.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $42.23 million and $189,421.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,556,002 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

