MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.57

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.57 and traded as high as C$58.05. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.91, with a volume of 47,851 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTY shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.61.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

