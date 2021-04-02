Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $211.69

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.69 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 21,789 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £141.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 211.69.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.