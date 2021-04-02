Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.32 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $16.38 million and $5.32 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 860.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00682393 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 tokens. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

