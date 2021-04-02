MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 21,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of MPLN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.92. 2,104,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,712. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $4,075,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

