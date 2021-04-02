Multiplier Price Hits $31.00 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $31.39 million and $470,264.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $31.00 or 0.00051931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00073374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00279061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.00819408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00090650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

