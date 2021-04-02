Multiplier Trading Up 17.9% This Week (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Multiplier token can now be bought for about $29.72 or 0.00049651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $781,933.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00750117 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00048360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars.

