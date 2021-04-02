Mushroom Market Capitalization Achieves $167.04 Million (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $167.04 million and $142,302.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00009065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00063968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00332096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00759131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,314,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,729,455 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

