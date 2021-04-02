MVL Price Tops $0.0624 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $759.21 million and approximately $377.92 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,161,613,437 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

