Mysterium (MYST) Reaches One Day Volume of $26,543.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $26,543.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

