N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.19

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.19 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 68.95 ($0.90). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 67.95 ($0.89), with a volume of 471,408 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of £312.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.19.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 7,848,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

