Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $1.58 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $21,167.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002652 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,509.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.36 or 0.01002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00425534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002153 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

