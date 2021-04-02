Nano Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.26 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $680.49 million and approximately $39.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00008522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.63 or 0.03460244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.02 or 0.00348787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.01 or 0.00984541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.00414833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00433468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00291627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

