NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $132,394.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

