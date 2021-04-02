NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $2,321.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00052386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,160% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00665923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

