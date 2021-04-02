NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.78

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and traded as low as $67.75. NASB Financial shares last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 202 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $501.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.