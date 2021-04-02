Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.93

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.93 and traded as high as $65.84. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $65.40, with a volume of 24,618 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

