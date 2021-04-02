National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.