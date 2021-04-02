National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $205.26 and a 1-year high of $386.28. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.