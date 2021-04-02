National Bank Holdings Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

