National Pension Service Acquires 11,460 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Pension Service boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of The Clorox worth $44,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in The Clorox by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

