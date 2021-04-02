National Pension Service Acquires 16,623 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of L3Harris Technologies worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

LHX stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.84 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

