National Pension Service Acquires 1,973 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $53,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

