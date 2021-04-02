National Pension Service Acquires 50,873 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of HP worth $60,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HP by 97.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,427,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

