National Pension Service Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of SBA Communications worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $281.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.47. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,874.41 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.93.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

