National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Pension Service lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of American International Group worth $48,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

American International Group stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

