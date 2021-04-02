National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of McKesson worth $44,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

NYSE MCK opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.29. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.15 and a fifty-two week high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

