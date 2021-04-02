National Pension Service Buys 12,811 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $55,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 134,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

