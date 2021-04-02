National Pension Service Buys 21,944 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of PACCAR worth $46,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $59.31 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.