National Pension Service Buys 26,584 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Pension Service increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of MetLife worth $57,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $62.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

