National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,613 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.08% of Snap worth $59,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 1,949.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Argus boosted their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405 in the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.