National Pension Service Has $43.93 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Pension Service raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of WEC Energy Group worth $43,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.32 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

