National Pension Service Has $47.18 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Paychex worth $47,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $101.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

