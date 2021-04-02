National Pension Service Has $48.93 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Align Technology worth $48,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $545.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

