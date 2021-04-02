National Pension Service Has $50.63 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Pension Service raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $50,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $861.38 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.17 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $841.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

